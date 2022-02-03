Andrew Griffith MP Appointed as New Head of PM Policy Unit

Quite a quick replacement of Munira from No. 10, making the interesting decision to appoint an MP as head of the policy unit rather than another SpAd:

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Andrew Griffith MP as an unpaid Parliamentary Secretary (Minister for Policy and Head of the Prime Minister’s Policy Unit) in the Cabinet Office.

Griffith, elected in 2019 to the ultra-safe Tory seat of Arundel was appointed PPS to the PM in September 2021. A clear statement of intent from No. 10 following up Boris’s commitment to involving the backbenchers more in policy…