Welsh Government’s £200,000 TikTok Splurge

When the Welsh Government isn’t begging Whitehall for more money to shut down their own economy, it turns out they’re busy splashing the cash they do have on the favourite social media platform of 14-year-olds. A written answer from Mark Drakeford on the government’s total TikTok ad spend reveals they’ve splurged an incredible £237,327.81 in the last two years…

The adverts in question involved a boy and a girl dancing alongside text telling users to wear a mask:

Drakeford would probably have got better value for money if he’d he done the dances himself…
mdi-tag-outline LOLabour Wales Waste
mdi-account-multiple-outline Mark Drakeford
mdi-timer February 2 2022 @ 16:58 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments