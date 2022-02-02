Welsh Government’s £200,000 TikTok Splurge

When the Welsh Government isn’t begging Whitehall for more money to shut down their own economy, it turns out they’re busy splashing the cash they do have on the favourite social media platform of 14-year-olds. A written answer from Mark Drakeford on the government’s total TikTok ad spend reveals they’ve splurged an incredible £237,327.81 in the last two years…

The adverts in question involved a boy and a girl dancing alongside text telling users to wear a mask:

Welsh Government using TikTok ads asking Gen-Z to help slow the spread of COVID-19 / #Omicron 👇 pic.twitter.com/6IawEAjR6J — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 31, 2021

Drakeford would probably have got better value for money if he’d he done the dances himself…