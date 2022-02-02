Gary Streeter Submits Letter to Graham Brady

In a statement Gary Streeter says

I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.

Accordingly, I have now submitted a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

I have not come to this decision lightly. It is not my intention to say any more about this matter.

I will focus on serving the residents of South West Devon.