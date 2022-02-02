Civil Service Hosting Woke ‘Trans & Intersex Inclusion Workshops’

February is turning into a busy month in Whitehall. Fresh off the back of their lecture on “White Awareness”, and as they wait for a lesson on “Building Black Better” on February 15th, civil servants will have the chance to freshen up on their trans and intersex inclusion skills with the help of three workshops next week. Again, all during the working day…

The events are hosted by “a:gender”, a cross-government network for trans and intersex staff. Although Guido understands the events are open to everyone…

If that’s not enough, civil servants have also been encouraged to attend Ofcom’s “LGBTQ+ Representation in Broadcasting” event on February 9th, starting at 4pm. Hopefully at some point this month they’ll find time to think about doing the work the taxpayer pays them to do…