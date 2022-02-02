Boris’s Latest Financial Woes

With child maintenance, a vastly expensive Lulu Lytle flat refurb, and a major pay cut since losing his Telegraph column, Boris’s time in No. 10 has been wracked with fiscal worries. It now seems it could get much worse for the PM.

Lawyer Adam Wagner has pointed out fixed penalty notices actually increase with every subsequent one received. So while just one rule-breaking event attended by the PM would see him charged £100, the second would be £200 and the third £800.

🥳20.5.20 £100

🥳19.6.20 £200

🥳13.11.20 £800

🥳13.11.20 £1,600

🥳17.12.20 £3,200

🥳14.1.21 £6,400



Total: £12,300 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) February 2, 2022

By the time you take into account all six events the PM’s accused of having attended he could be staring down the barrel of a £12,300 bill. And that’s presuming the ABBA flat party didn’t have over 30 attendees, which would be greeted with a £10,000 fine.