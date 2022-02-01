Raab Struggles to Explain Boris’s Savile Attack

Another rough media round for Dominic Raab this morning, this time with Nick Robinson on the Today Programme. It was never going to be easy explaining why Jimmy Savile’s name appeared in Hansard yesterday – despite Boris’s best efforts meeting MPs last night in PCH, it was still one moment many on his own benches found distasteful. Raab’s response this morning probably didn’t help: apparently it was just the “cut and thrust of politics”. Something Nick Robinson wasn’t going to accept and move on from quickly…