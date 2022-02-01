Maitlis Apologises for Sharing Anti-Government Tweets

Following Guido’s story earlier today on Emily Maitlis’s apparent breach of BBC impartiality rules, Maitlis has now taken down the initial tweets and apologised for sharing them:

I have deleted my earlier retweet of the below and would like to apologise for the hurt I have caused. https://t.co/b0XqCO3t7C — emily m (@maitlis) February 1, 2022

Still managing to share Stewart’s initial tweet in her apology. Probably a coincidence.

A furious government source gets in touch to say Maitlis “is sticking two fingers up at Davie’s promise to deal with impartiality”. Clearly the BBC’s ‘impartiality training‘ is going to good use…