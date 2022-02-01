Boris’s Reshuffle Hint at Tory Party Meeting

It says a lot about the volatility of Boris’s premiership that his major hint of an impending reshuffle seems to have been missed by much of the Lobby. Comments by the PM at last night’s meeting of the Tory party – backbenchers and payroll – were flagged to Guido by senior sources as a sign another shake-up of his ministerial team is in the offing. Boris told the party that along with the already announced Downing Street reforms, further changes in government will happen. It could be “imminent”.

Guido was also first to reveal the PM won over swathes of support from wavering MPs by promising to massively up their involvement in No. 10’s policy-making, saying he liked Graham Brady’s suggestion of 1922-organised MP policy committees.

In a sign of how the day had played out, in the evening Birmingham 2019 MP Gary Sambrook put out a gushing tweet about the PM:

I’ve listened carefully to the Prime Minister today, the @BorisJohnson we love and who has delivered. He’s made promises on how he wants to change how he does things, how he wants to deliver for my constituents and the UK and I support him in doing that. Let’s get on with the job — Gary Sambrook MP (@GarySambrook89) January 31, 2022

Guido understands he’s now withdrawn his letter of no confidence to Graham Brady. After the vaccine rollout and Brexit, the new shadow whipping operation has to be one of the most impressive things Boris’s No. 10 has managed to organise…