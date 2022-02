On today of all days, Parliament’s Sports and Social bar – or the Woolsack for more wet-behind-the-ear co-conspirators – has finally re-opened as of 3pm. There are still, bizarrely, a few Covid restrictions in place, so capacity has been limited to 70 people on a first come first serve basis, and opening times from Mon-Thurs are now 15:00 to 22:00. All passholders are welcome, along with 2 guests. Guido anticipates plenty of Tory MPs in need of refreshment after tonight’s all-party meeting…