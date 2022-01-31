Lifetime Tax Bill Now Over £1 Million for Typical Family

New analysis from the Taxpayers’ Alliance shows the lifetime tax bill for the typical household hit an incredible £1,101,255 with 2019-20 rates, with families on the average household income now having to work 18 years just to pay off the taxman. For the bottom 20% of households, it’ll take almost 24 years. This is before No. 10 have the chance to whack up National Insurance…
To give a sense of perspective, here’s where that £1.1 million could have got you if HMRC hadn’t not come knocking:
The Taxpayers’ Alliance also point out how it would take the average household taxes of almost 4,100 families to cover the costs of benefit overpayments in 2019-20 alone. As Lord Frost said this morning, there’s no way he could return to help Downing Street out if they insist on pressing ahead with a policy of raising taxes…