Lifetime Tax Bill Now Over £1 Million for Typical Family

New analysis from the Taxpayers’ Alliance shows the lifetime tax bill for the typical household hit an incredible £1,101,255 with 2019-20 rates, with families on the average household income now having to work 18 years just to pay off the taxman. For the bottom 20% of households, it’ll take almost 24 years. This is before No. 10 have the chance to whack up National Insurance…

To give a sense of perspective, here’s where that £1.1 million could have got you if HMRC hadn’t not come knocking:

Two weeks in Costa del Sol, full board, four star for two adults (peak season) every year (according to TUI): £142,002

Detached house (average for England): £456,259

New Audi A4: £36,030

Premier League season ticket every year: £30,780

NT Life membership for 2: £2,160

2 kids through university, based on three years of maximum tuition fees and maximum maintenance loans: £131,502

Pension pot yielding guaranteed annuity of £10,800

The Taxpayers’ Alliance also point out how it would take the average household taxes of almost 4,100 families to cover the costs of benefit overpayments in 2019-20 alone. As Lord Frost said this morning, there’s no way he could return to help Downing Street out if they insist on pressing ahead with a policy of raising taxes…