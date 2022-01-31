BecauseOfBrexit: Government Claims 76 Brexit Achievements So Far

On the two year anniversary of our leaving the EU, the Cabinet Office has released a 102-page document detailing Brexit Britain’s plans going forward, and championing achievements seen so far as a result of our decision to go independent. While even Guido would argue some of the below points are tenuous or stretching it, it’s no doubt a cracking start given a pandemic got in the way…

Taking Back Control

Ended free movement, take back control of borders. Boat crossings excluded… Restored control over our laws Apart from in Northern Ireland… Restored Supreme Court as final arbiter of the law that applies in the UK. Judgments now also issued in English, not French. Harder for EU Criminals to enter the UK. In line with other countries’ foreign criminals. Ended acceptance of ID cards for most EU nationals travelling to the UK Taken back control of our waters Ended preferential treatment of EU migrants over non-EU migrants claiming benefits New tariff regime tailored to the needs of the UK economy Begun streamlining import and export controls by creating a Single Trade Window UK Competition and Markets Authority now make decisions about globally significant mergers and acquisitions Launched review of the status and substance of retained EU law Blue passports Review the EU ban on imperial markings and sales. Which are apparently “widely valued in the UK and are a core part of many people’s British identity”. Enabling businesses to use a crown stamp symbol on pint glasses. Genuinely a separate bullet point in their document…

Money

End to EU budget contributions £1 billion more for the NHS per week in cash terms than spent in 2016-17 by 2024-25 New subsidy regime Reforming and simplifying public procurement rules so public sector can buy more local goods and services. Eight new Freeports. East Midlands Airport; Felixstowe & Harwich; Humber; Liverpool City Region; Plymouth & South Devon; Solent; Thames and Teesside. Control of VAT rates, including putting an end to the tampon tax. Don’t mention energy bills… New, simpler alcohol duties announced in Rishi’s last budget Cutting air passenger duty by 50% in 2023-24. Anyone remember COP? Going beyond EU funding limitations for the levelling up fund, and the UK shared prosperity fund replacing the EU funds that were “fragmented and overlapped with domestic programmes” New trade and investment hubs in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As well as a new HQ for DfIT in Darlington.

Backing business

A new digital markets regime A new “distinctive, pro-innovation approach” to AI regulation set out in a ten-year plan Simplifying reporting burdens for SMEs Launching a call for views to understand how the UK’s intellectual property system supports R&I Digitising export health certificates Reforming data laws and “setting a new direction for data regulation” Reforming EU financial services regulations Reforming Solvency II rules Reforming wholesale capital markets regime Conducting a review of the UK Prospectus Regime Taking “sovereign steps” to support innovation, ensuring Payment Services legislation is fit for purpose Replicating EU’s protected status for “iconic British products” Supporting aviation, being able to make decisions on airline slots alleviation to meet UK circumstances Repealing EU port services regulations Reviewing product safety regime Trialing higher weight limits for lorries, enabling the general use of longer semi-trailers on British roads Exploring alternative arrangements for UK chemical regulations.

Supporting people and families

Raising contactless card limit to £100 Removing EU’s ‘Vnuk’ motor insurance law to prevent premiums for GB mororists Extending Tour Operators Margin Scheme VAT rules for package holidays, reducing the cost Improving consumer rights of air passengers by reviewing aviation consumer policy A new Turing Scheme for cross-border education training Introducing digital driving licences, test certificates and MOT testing Allowing aspiring teachers from around the world to earn qualified teacher status in the UK Reinstating duty free shopping for all overseas destinations Reformed clinical trial research to improve the speed and efficiency of study set-up clinical trials Reducing bureaucracy and waste in the NHS through a new bespoke health procurement regime Developing world-leading regulatory framework for medical devices Strengthening the consumer Cannabidiol (CBD) market

Environment

Reforming the Common Agricultural Policy to reward farmers for their role as environmental stewards A new world-leading framework to clean up our air and water under an independent watchdog Setting a zero emissions vehicle mandate, banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030 New UK emissions trading scheme to incentives cost-effective abatement in industry

Animal welfare

Banning export of live animals for fattening and slaughter Ending puppy smuggling and low-welfare pet imports Legislating for animal sentience to ensure all government policies take account of animal welfare Building animal welfare into independent trade policy Using new independent voice in international forums to improve animal welfare, including the WTO

Global Britain