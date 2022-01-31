#BecauseOfBrexit: Government Claims 76 Brexit Achievements So Far
On the two year anniversary of our leaving the EU, the Cabinet Office has released a 102-page document detailing Brexit Britain’s plans going forward, and championing achievements seen so far as a result of our decision to go independent. While even Guido would argue some of the below points are tenuous or stretching it, it’s no doubt a cracking start given a pandemic got in the way…
Taking Back Control
- Ended free movement, take back control of borders. Boat crossings excluded…
- Restored control over our laws Apart from in Northern Ireland…
- Restored Supreme Court as final arbiter of the law that applies in the UK. Judgments now also issued in English, not French.
- Harder for EU Criminals to enter the UK. In line with other countries’ foreign criminals.
- Ended acceptance of ID cards for most EU nationals travelling to the UK
- Taken back control of our waters
- Ended preferential treatment of EU migrants over non-EU migrants claiming benefits
- New tariff regime tailored to the needs of the UK economy
- Begun streamlining import and export controls by creating a Single Trade Window
- UK Competition and Markets Authority now make decisions about globally significant mergers and acquisitions
- Launched review of the status and substance of retained EU law
- Blue passports
- Review the EU ban on imperial markings and sales. Which are apparently “widely valued in the UK and are a core part of many people’s British identity”.
- Enabling businesses to use a crown stamp symbol on pint glasses. Genuinely a separate bullet point in their document…
Money
- End to EU budget contributions
- £1 billion more for the NHS per week in cash terms than spent in 2016-17 by 2024-25
- New subsidy regime
- Reforming and simplifying public procurement rules so public sector can buy more local goods and services.
- Eight new Freeports. East Midlands Airport; Felixstowe & Harwich; Humber; Liverpool City Region; Plymouth & South Devon; Solent; Thames and Teesside.
- Control of VAT rates, including putting an end to the tampon tax. Don’t mention energy bills…
- New, simpler alcohol duties announced in Rishi’s last budget
- Cutting air passenger duty by 50% in 2023-24. Anyone remember COP?
- Going beyond EU funding limitations for the levelling up fund, and the UK shared prosperity fund replacing the EU funds that were “fragmented and overlapped with domestic programmes”
- New trade and investment hubs in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As well as a new HQ for DfIT in Darlington.
Backing business
- A new digital markets regime
- A new “distinctive, pro-innovation approach” to AI regulation set out in a ten-year plan
- Simplifying reporting burdens for SMEs
- Launching a call for views to understand how the UK’s intellectual property system supports R&I
- Digitising export health certificates
- Reforming data laws and “setting a new direction for data regulation”
- Reforming EU financial services regulations
- Reforming Solvency II rules
- Reforming wholesale capital markets regime
- Conducting a review of the UK Prospectus Regime
- Taking “sovereign steps” to support innovation, ensuring Payment Services legislation is fit for purpose
- Replicating EU’s protected status for “iconic British products”
- Supporting aviation, being able to make decisions on airline slots alleviation to meet UK circumstances
- Repealing EU port services regulations
- Reviewing product safety regime
- Trialing higher weight limits for lorries, enabling the general use of longer semi-trailers on British roads
- Exploring alternative arrangements for UK chemical regulations.
Supporting people and families
- Raising contactless card limit to £100
- Removing EU’s ‘Vnuk’ motor insurance law to prevent premiums for GB mororists
- Extending Tour Operators Margin Scheme VAT rules for package holidays, reducing the cost
- Improving consumer rights of air passengers by reviewing aviation consumer policy
- A new Turing Scheme for cross-border education training
- Introducing digital driving licences, test certificates and MOT testing
- Allowing aspiring teachers from around the world to earn qualified teacher status in the UK
- Reinstating duty free shopping for all overseas destinations
- Reformed clinical trial research to improve the speed and efficiency of study set-up clinical trials
- Reducing bureaucracy and waste in the NHS through a new bespoke health procurement regime
- Developing world-leading regulatory framework for medical devices
- Strengthening the consumer Cannabidiol (CBD) market
Environment
- Reforming the Common Agricultural Policy to reward farmers for their role as environmental stewards
- A new world-leading framework to clean up our air and water under an independent watchdog
- Setting a zero emissions vehicle mandate, banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030
- New UK emissions trading scheme to incentives cost-effective abatement in industry
Animal welfare
- Banning export of live animals for fattening and slaughter
- Ending puppy smuggling and low-welfare pet imports
- Legislating for animal sentience to ensure all government policies take account of animal welfare
- Building animal welfare into independent trade policy
- Using new independent voice in international forums to improve animal welfare, including the WTO
Global Britain
- Agreed trade deals with 70 countries plus the EU
- A new dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations , the first ASEAN has agreed in 25 years
- Reaffirm our commitment to work together with the United States to realise our vision for a more peaceful and prosperous future
- Retaken our seat at the World Trade Organization as an independent trading nation
- Established an independent sanctions policy
- Established a strategic partnership with Australia and the USA (AUKUS)
- New UK Defence and Security Industrial Strategy to promote defence exports
- Began accession negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- Launched trade deal negotiations with India
- Deployed the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Bay of Bengal.
- Agreed more ambitious provisions for digital trade
- Launched 12-point Export Strategy to support British businesses exporting globally
- Continuing UK Export Finance mission
- Created the Trade Remedies Authority to help defend UK economic interests