May On Partygate – “Nobody is Above the Law”

After a trickle of private briefings, Theresa May has finally commented on Partygate in full. In a letter to constituents, obtained by Guido, she says “nobody is above the law” and like so many “I was angry to hear stories of those in Number 10… not properly following the rules”. She sternly concludes “I expect full accountability to follow”. The question is, has she put in a letter in to Graham Brady?

Read the letter in full:

Thank you for taking the time to contact me on this important issue.

I have said previously that it is vital that those who set the rules, follow the rules. Nobody is above the law. This is important for ensuring the necessary degree of trust between the public and government.

Like so many, I was angry to hear stories of those in Number 10, who are responsible for setting the Coronavirus rules, not properly following the rules.

As you will know Sue Gray is currently conducting an inquiry which will provide the full facts. I would expect to see the results of this inquiry reported to the House of Commons and indeed Boris Johnson has said that when the report has been published, he will come to the House of Commons to respond to questions on the findings.

The Prime Minister has said that he did attend a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020. It is also clear there were other gatherings that the Prime Minister did not attend, which also took place in Number 10 at a time when the rules restricted the number of people who could gather together.

I absolutely understand the disappointment and indignation that constituents have shared with me.

My thoughts, in particular, are with constituents who have lost loved ones throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. But I am also concerned for those whose lives and livelihoods were damaged by the impact of the measures introduced by the government, for example in terms of their mental health or loss of business.

The Prime Minister has apologised in Parliament stating that:

“I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives and unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules… I have learned enough to know that there were things that we simply did not get right, and I must take responsibility”.

As I mentioned above, Sue Gray is still investigating these matters and is due to publish her report in the coming days. When the report’s findings are published if there is evidence of deliberate or premeditated wrongdoing, I expect full accountability to follow.

All those working at the heart of Government should conduct themselves with the highest of standards which befits the work they do, and this applies as much to those working in Number 10 as to other parts of government.

Yours sincerely,

Theresa

Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Member of Parliament for Maidenhead