London Still World’s Top Financial Hub Despite Brexit

Despite the supposed woes of Brexit, London is still the top overall destination for financial services worldwide – including as the leading foreign exchange trading centre – according to a new report by the City of London Corporation. Beating other cities to the crown – including New York, Singapore, and Paris – thanks to an “unmatched international financial reach” across 95 metrics…

The City was once again found to be Europe’s top destination for financial services investment, and was given an overall competitiveness score of 61, with New York 3 points behind at 58 and Singapore on 53. Paris, meanwhile, scored just 41…

Once again proving London is still a global leader in finance and commerce, despite repeated warnings that all this would come crashing down once we left Europe. Two years on, and that supposed exodus of talent is yet to materialise…