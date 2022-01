Talk about Partygate using up all the government’s bandwidth; responding to a question from Labour MP Alex Cunningham about the Department for Health’s plan to “tackle the increase in alcohol consumption during the covid-19 outbreak”, this afternoon Gillian Keegan revealed the department is currently unable to answer this question. Despite extensive real-world research by No. 10:

Presumably Gillian’s also waiting on Sue Gray…

Hat-tip: Jack Elsom