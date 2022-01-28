Global’s Latest BBC Poach

Swiftly following their new star signing in the form of Andrew Marr, Guido can reveal Global’s newest BBC hire: ex-politics editor Rob Burley. The last Guido heard of Rob, his name was being floated among the shortlist to take over as Labour’s director of communications – now he’s clearly committed to staying in the broadcasting tent.

Guido’s co-conspirator spotted Burley’s name appearing on the internal system as the most recent person to have a Global email made for them, and is currently attributed with the title “Launch Editor”. Provided he’s not planning on starting a new Heart breakfast programme with Amanda Holden they presume he is set to help launch Marr’s new LBC show.