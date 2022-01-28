BBC Extends Political Editor Job Application Deadline

The search for the next Laura Kuenssberg isn’t proving easy for the BBC. With two of the internal front runners – Vicki Young and now Chris Mason – both ruling themselves out of the contest, it looks like bosses are having to cast a wider net than expected: the open application deadline has been pushed all the way to February 10th, after initially being set at 20th January. An extra three weeks for ambitious hacks to polish their CVs…

Guido still has his money on Alex Forsyth, who’s second at the bookies after Jon Sopel. Forsyth’s odds shot up after Young ruled herself out, and is now viewed as the “dark horse” candidate according to BBC insiders speaking to the Times.

Still, a huge deadline extension for a role that usually has an obvious front runner suggests the top execs aren’t so sure this time…