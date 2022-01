If it feels like things have come to a halt in Westminster as we await Sue Gray’s report, Guido has bad news. Punters on Smarkets are betting that we won’t see the report this week. The implied probability that it will be next week is some 70%. “Gray Ja Vu.”

To help pass the time amuse yourself with the wit of the trending #SueGrayDay. For the record, Guido is betting it will be Monday…