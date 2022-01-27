Vaccine Passports Binned as Plan B Expires

As of 12:01 this morning, Plan B restrictions have been lifted in England, meaning the following Covid restrictions have expired:

Finally some good news…

Speaking this morning, Sajid Javid said:

“The tireless efforts of NHS and care staff, and the army of volunteers, as well as the phenomenal response of the British public means over 37 million people have been boosted. I want to thank everyone who has come forward to Get Boosted Now.

“Our vaccines, testing and antivirals ensure we have some of the strongest defences in Europe and are allowing us to cautiously return to Plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country.

“As we learn to live with Covid we need to be clear eyed that this virus is not going away so if you haven’t already – please come forward for your first, second or booster jab.”