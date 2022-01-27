Thornberry Joked About Lenin-Loving Tweet Before Holocaust Memorial Book Signing

Today marks Holocaust Memorial Day, when politicians of all colours come together once again to remember the millions of people murdered under the Nazi regime. That said, not all politicians have come together…

Yesterday Guido reported on Emily Thornberry’s interesting PMQs defence, which involved praising Lenin and Castro as “great people”. According to an outraged Tory MP Marco Longhi, Thornberry was subsequently seen in the queue for the Commons Holocaust Memorial book showing off the social media posts and “laughing about” it with colleagues – something the MP for Dudley MP found “disgusting”.



Thornberry is yet to post her subsequent solemn book signing photo…