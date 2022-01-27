Ed Davey’s High-Flying Hypocrisy Over Truss’s Aussie Flight

As Ed Davey joins the ranks on Twitter attacking Liz Truss for flying on a private plane – apparently she’s “woefully out of touch” – Guido reminds eco-Davey to check his own baggage before getting too excited. As Guido reported back in 2020, Davey has pocketed thousands from a couple who make their money from renting out 23,000 private jet flights a year. In 2020 alone, Chris and Tina Leach, owners of the private jet rental company Air Charter, put £16,500 into Davey’s coffers ahead of his leadership campaign. 

In fact, he’s been taking their cash since as far back as 2013. Guido hopes this’ll crash land Ed back down to reality…
