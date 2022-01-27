Ed Davey’s High-Flying Hypocrisy Over Truss’s Aussie Flight

As Ed Davey joins the ranks on Twitter attacking Liz Truss for flying on a private plane – apparently she’s “woefully out of touch” – Guido reminds eco-Davey to check his own baggage before getting too excited. As Guido reported back in 2020, Davey has pocketed thousands from a couple who make their money from renting out 23,000 private jet flights a year. In 2020 alone, Chris and Tina Leach, owners of the private jet rental company Air Charter, put £16,500 into Davey’s coffers ahead of his leadership campaign.

Spending £1/2 million of taxpayers' money on a private jet during a cost of living crisis.



Nearly 500 tonnes of unnecessary CO2 emissions in the midst of the climate crisis.



Liz Truss and the Conservatives are woefully out of touch.https://t.co/0XfaPlWYca — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 27, 2022

In fact, he’s been taking their cash since as far back as 2013. Guido hopes this’ll crash land Ed back down to reality…