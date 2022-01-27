Downing Street Struggling to Get Over Ex

It seems No. 10’s still struggling to come to terms with last week’s Tory-Labour defection. An email to a group of Tory MPs this afternoon explained that senior SpAd Meg Powell-Chandler wants to meet with Greater Manchester’s representatives to discuss the government’s comms priorities for the next year. Awkwardly, however, the No. 10 advisor who sent the email accidentally included an unintended recipient:

No. 10 was told about the cock-up and swiftly withdrew the email. Getting over an ex can be so hard…