Truss Confirms Gray Report Still Not Received by No. 10

The chaotic twists and turns every half hour yesterday culminated in very little clarity and even less concrete developments.

First it was thought the whole Gray report would be kicked into the long grass by the Met investigation; then it was briefed via Lobby that Sue Gray would put all the parts of her report now being investigated by the Met on “pause”, while those areas not being investigated by the police could continue to be published; then following consultation, it transpired there was no reason for Gray to pause any parts of her report and she could publish in full; then it was thought No. 10 had the report and was preparing to publish it before PMQs today.

At close of play last night, it became Westminster’s understanding that No. 10 in fact did not have the report, hadn’t seen it, and were not in a position to publish it this morning. Truss has now confirmed this.

There does, however, remain debate over what next. Laura Kuenssberg believes it could come out this afternoon. Sky, meanwhile, reckon Thursay’s more likely. This is all before getting into the procedural quagmire of what Lindsay Hoyle will accept as due notice before Boris requests the opportunity for an urgent statement…