Thornberry’s Unhelpful PMQs Defence

Despite being handed a major demotion in Starmer’s last shadow cabinet reshuffle, Emily Thornberry hasn’t stopped rushing to the aid of her boss after a PMQs pasting by Boris. After the PM tried out his new line on Starmer – that “he’s a lawyer, not a leader” – Thornberry came up with a list of other famous lawyers-turned-politicians. She describes them as “many great people”:

The list includes Obama, Mandela, Blair, Gandhi, Clinton, Roosevelt, Lenin and Lincoln. On Twitter she subsequently added, “Attlee, Lloyd George, Castro and if you insist Thatcher.” Given Sir Keir’s centrist rebrand, Guido imagines he’ll be more irritated by the Lenin and Castro comparison than Maggie…