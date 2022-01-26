Live with Littlewood!

ON THE PANEL…

  • Alex Deane, Political Commentator
  • Dr Alan Mendoza, Executive Director, Henry Jackson Society
  • John Rentoul, Chief Political Commentator, The Independent
  • Dr Jamie Whyte, Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Economic Affairs

They’ll be discussing:

  • Eastern Europe in turmoil: What does the Ukraine crisis mean for Britain and the world?
  • Let him eat cake: As Partygate rages on, is it still the economy, stupid?
  • Omi-conned? Is it time we treated “scenarios” with more scepticism?

Join the debate from 6pm!
