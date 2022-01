In contrast to St. Greta’s moany moralising, Guido’s found a far more compelling argument in favour of leading a green lifestyle – from a Latvian Eurovision entrant. Citi Zēni are one of 17 acts competing in the country’s national selection, and have entered the song Eat Your Salad. While a song about meat-free diets and eco-friendly living wouldn’t usually perk Guido up, the opening words certainly grab your attention and the rest of the song keeps it. Best of luck to them…