House Magazine Apologises for Charlie Elphicke Confusion

House Magazine’s Select Committee Guide 2022 is a great coffee table read, though not if you happen to be Adam Holloway, the honourable member for Gravesham. Co-conspirators who flick to page 37 to read up on the Home Affairs Committee will notice Adam Holloway looks a bit different nowadays – in fact, he looks a lot like former MP and convicted sexual predator, Charlie Elphicke…

Elphicke was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault in 2019, and served a year in prison for his crimes. The image used in the magazine even appears to have come from Elphicke’s court hearing…

A spokesperson for The House tells Guido:

“We regret the production error in the print version of our select committee guide and have apologised to Mr Holloway.”

That’ll be a costly reprint…