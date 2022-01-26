Boris’s Blackford Cake Eating Jibe

Blackford-ist gateau…

UPDATE: The SNP have actually accused the PM of perpetrating body shaming

“Whether it’s his body shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.

The Prime Minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out. He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK government thinks it’s ok to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion”