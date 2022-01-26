BBC: Licence Fee Prosecutions to Double

The BBC’s COO Leigh Tavaziva told a select committee of MPs today that she expects to see “a doubling in prosecutions” thanks to the reintroduction of field agents post-Covid. A subsequent question by Richard Holden uncovered that 75% of those who will be prosecuted are women. In spite of this threat she claims there’s “strong support” for the licence fee out in the country. Nadine, over to you…
