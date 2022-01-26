BBC: Licence Fee Prosecutions to Double

💬 "So you are expecting to see [...] a DOUBLING in prosecutions?"



💬 "Yes, I think that would be expected."



BBC COO Leigh Tavaziva admits to @RicHolden that she expects licence fee non-payment prosecutions to DOUBLE in coming years! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lQkDpvngSV — TaxPayers' Alliance (@the_tpa) January 26, 2022

The BBC’s COO Leigh Tavaziva told a select committee of MPs today that she expects to see “a doubling in prosecutions” thanks to the reintroduction of field agents post-Covid. A subsequent question by Richard Holden uncovered that 75% of those who will be prosecuted are women. In spite of this threat she claims there’s “strong support” for the licence fee out in the country. Nadine, over to you…