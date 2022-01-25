UK Borrows Less Than Forecast In December

New figures from the ONS show the UK borrowed £16.8 billion last month, with increased tax revenues and reduced spending helping to line the Treasury’s pockets as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. That figure is £1.7 billion lower than the £18.5 billion predicted by economists, and £7.6 billion less than in December 2020…

Although interest payments lurched to £8.1 billion due to inflation, there’s clearly more wiggle room here to put off the impending National Insurance rises. On cue, however, Rishi Sunak appeared this morning to dismiss the idea: