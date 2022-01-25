Sue Gray Report Delayed by Met Investigation

Following the Met’s confirmation it will investigate the Downing Street parties, multiple sources are now saying Sue Gray’s report has been delayed and is no longer expected to arrive this week. According to the Times’ Steven Swinford, there is concern that releasing the report before the Met conduct their own investigation would effectively “pre-judge” the police findings. Downing Street is now in party purgatory… 

UPDATE: Telegraph confirms Gray report delayed for months:
