Heseltine: Boris Leaving Would Re-Open Brexit

Remainer godfather Michael Heseltine made a helpful intervention on the PM’s behalf this morning, telling Sky that Boris’s resignation would re-open and threaten Brexit. Responding to the latest allegations about PM’s 10-minute birthday cake session in 2020, the perpetually bitter talking mouth told viewers:

“It’s misleading the house, it’s misleading the people and it’s misleading the whole country in a general election because if it were to be established that the PM has been lying then that is going to open a can of worms because very large numbers of people – now the majority of people – believe that the Brexit case was actually a pack of lies… now if he proves to be a liar – to the public, to parliament – what does that do for the very large numbers of people who think it is a catestrophic misjudgement to have severed our good relationships with our European neighbours”

Something for Tory MPs to reflect on…