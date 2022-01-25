Cressida Dick to Confirm Police Will Investigate Downing Street Parties

In less than an hour members of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee (PCC) will quiz the Metropolitan Police chief. The PCC has indicated it will make the most of Cressida Dick’s appearance by questioning her about the parties that have been held. The grilling could prove uncomfortable if she refused to explain why Downing Street’s parties were not being investigated.

London Assembly members Caroline Russell of the Greens and Caroline Pidgeon of the LibDems will lead the questions, after Tory Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the Police and Crime Committee following revelations of his own “raucous” lockdown breaching party before Christmas.

The Metropolitan Police chief has come under pressure to investigate the parties given other parties held in London at the same time were investigated, and prosecutions followed. That the law is not being enforced equitably has become an issue for the under pressure police chief. Downing Street has been informed of the planned change of stance…