Cressida Dick Confirms Met Investigation into Downing Street Parties

Dick confirms Guido’s exclusive as per 40 minutes ago – the Met are launching an investigation into a number of Downing Street parties. Gray says the reason for investigation is three-fold:

Those breaking the rules should have been aware of the rules

Not investigating would undermine the legitimacy of the law

Where there is little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence

She goes on to inform the committee that as a result of information provided by the Cabinet Office, and as a result of the Met’s own inquiries, the Met is now investigating a number of events.

She says that fixed penalty notices may not be issued to every person involved, and they won’t give a running commentary. Whether this pauses Sue Gray’s investigation, No. 10 are yet to comment…