Cressida Dick Confirms Met Investigation into Downing Street Parties

Dick confirms Guido’s exclusive as per 40 minutes ago – the Met are launching an investigation into a number of Downing Street parties. Gray says the reason for investigation is three-fold:

  • Those breaking the rules should have been aware of the rules
  • Not investigating would undermine the legitimacy of the law
  • Where there is little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence

She goes on to inform the committee that as a result of information provided by the Cabinet Office, and as a result of the Met’s own inquiries, the Met is now investigating a number of events.

She says that fixed penalty notices may not be issued to every person involved, and they won’t give a running commentary. Whether this pauses Sue Gray’s investigation, No. 10 are yet to comment…
mdi-tag-outline Partygate
mdi-account-multiple-outline Cressida Dick
mdi-timer January 25 2022 @ 10:11 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments