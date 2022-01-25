Cressida Dick Confirms Met Investigation into Downing Street Parties

Dick confirms Guido’s exclusive as per 40 minutes ago – the Met are launching an investigation into a number of Downing Street parties. Gray says the reason for investigation is three-fold:
She goes on to inform the committee that as a result of information provided by the Cabinet Office, and as a result of the Met’s own inquiries, the Met is now investigating a number of events.
She says that fixed penalty notices may not be issued to every person involved, and they won’t give a running commentary. Whether this pauses Sue Gray’s investigation, No. 10 are yet to comment…