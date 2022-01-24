Vaccines Minister Needs Comms Help

Maggie Throup is finally on the lookout for a much-needed Communications Officer. Having spent most of the last 4 months virtually invisible – other than a botched showing on Question Time – the Vaccines Minister is now looking to up her game by hiring someone who’s actually happy to “undertake media and press activities”, and “manage social media channels”. A role which would’ve been useful during the peak of the booster campaign in December, when Throup herself vanished from the airwaves…

To be fair to Throup, she’s been more active on Twitter in the last few weeks, although the new hire will still have their work cut out: Throup’s own website lists her as a Government Whip rather than Vaccine chief, and her Instagram bio still reads “Prospective Member of Parliament for Erewash“. Applications close on 6th February…