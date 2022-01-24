Parliament Announces Winding Down of Omicron Restrictions

The Commons commission has finally agreed a timetable for returning the parliamentary estate to normal, following new restrictions introduced in the wake of Omicron. The plan sets out:

That the public gallery, which was closed even pre-Omicron, will open for members of the public “as soon as practically possible”

Tours, including education visits, will resume by February 1

All catering venues will re-open Monday 31 January

Banqueting will restart in full after the February recess, though a “limited number” of events may go ahead before this date.

Guido presumes – and hopes – that Strangers bar will also re-open in line with these announcements…

Parliament won’t fully return to its pre-Covid ways, though. Public access to observe committees or participate in APPGs will not return, and is just to be “kept under constant review and will be amended as soon as possible”. Face covering and testing will also be “encouraged” and the former will be required for non-pass holders. Don’t get too settled, though – these changes will be reviewed weekly…