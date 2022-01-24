News UK Unveils TalkTV Branding

As the spring launch of TalkTV draws closer, this morning they’ve unveiled their “visual identity”, including the new navy and orange logo that creative director Erron Gordon says is “bold, clear, recognisable and unique”:

“When deciding on the colour scheme for TalkTV we wanted to marry authority with warmth. For our primetime television output we’ll use the darker more serious tones of navy blue and during the daytime we’ll freshen things up with a lighter blue. Both primetime and daytime blues marry up beautifully with the warmth of persimmon orange, a stunning orangey gold palette. These colours reflect the message and tone of the network and our output.” “The speech bubble is a clear symbol of our intent as a channel to engage with our audience. The fact the speech bubble contains and holds the TalkTV wordmark is a clear indication that the channel is at the centre of all of this, enabling people to voice their opinion.”

So far News UK have announced parts of their political and hosting line-up, with Piers Morgan set to lead the flagship show and Tom Newton Dunn to be the face of a major weeknight news and current affairs programme. Kate McCann has been hired as political editor and they also plan a weekly satire news show, presumably to compete with Have I Got News For You. They promise further announcements in the coming weeks.