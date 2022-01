Breaking news from No. 10 this morning as they announce the PM has just ordered the Cabinet Office to launch an inquiry into the allegations made by Nus Ghani over the weekend. While reiterating that she did not take up the PM’s previous advice to submit a complaint to CCHQ back in 2020, he “has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened.” It’s understood Boris spoke to Ghani last night to inform her of the inquiry. Has Sue Gray got any spare time?