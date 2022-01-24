Good to See Nadine’s Buried the Hatchet…

An hilarious tweet from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries this afternoon as she decided to turn David Cameron into a meme. A Mail snap of Mr and Mrs Cameron started going the rounds on Twitter this morning owing to the former PM’s new look. One user joked he looked like he “knows a guy who can fix up your car for £20 and a packet of cigs”. Another that he “looks like every guy stood outside a stadium trying to buy or sell tickets.” Or just like most middle-aged Dads…

Nadine clearly enjoyed this so much she’s now made Cameron the face of her department’s unsound push to crack down on ticket touts:

Finally, sweet revenge from the man who stripped her of the whip in 2012…
