Anti-Fraud Minister Lord Agnew Resigns at Despatch Box

Lord Theo Agnew, Minister for Efficiency and Transformation in the Treasury and Cabinet Office, has dramatically resigned at the Lords’ despatch box today over the government’s “lamentable track record” in combatting fraud in the covid business support loan scheme. Scooped by Seb Payne who was presumably the only hack tuned into what should have been a rather boring Parliamentary session…

Speaking today, Agnew directly attacked BEIS and the British Business Bank:

“The oversight by both BEIS and the British Business Bank of the panel lenders of BBLS has been nothing less than woeful […] They have been ably assisted by the Treasury who appear to have no knowledge or interest in the consequences of fraud to our economy or society.”

He added his resignation was “in no way linked” to the other scandals engulfing Westminster. Always a good look for a government when Ministers have to clarify over which scandal they’re resigning…

Watch the full statement below: