Wakeford’s Career Destruction Not Just Limited to His Own

Christian Wakeford’s defection didn’t just harm his own career. While presumably the two Tory councillors who worked for him are having to find new jobs, yesterday Guido spotted his senior researcher, Hannah Margetts, voiced unwavering support for her boss:

Guido now hears her loyalty has cost her. On Sunday she posted on Instagram that she’d been selected to contest the Regents Park Ward in Camden for this year’s local elections. Complete with a Labour insult:

Here’s the problem – Tory rules mean she can now longer stand as the party’s candidate by automatic application of the rules, which state even “association with” other parties can bar you from membership – which in turn is a prerequisite for candidates. One would have thought Wakeford – himself a former candidate – might have warned his staffer of this…