OECD Says UK Headed for Best Growth in G-7 in ’21 & ’22

The OECD is forecasting 4.9% GDP growth for the UK next year, the fastest in the G-7. Growth this year will be better than the OECD previously estimated at 6.9% rather than 6.7%. Guido looks forward to how doomster remainers explain this…

As well as the prospect of two years of back-to-back surging growth, it is worth noting that the pound is now higher than it was before the referendum, foreign direct investment in the UK is still massive out-performing our continental rivals and the unemployment rate in the UK is half that of the Eurozone. Thanks to Brexit!