Grant Shapps Accidentally Insults Telegraph

Operation Red Meat appears to have transformed into Operation ‘just announce anything’ as this morning the Department for Transport has come out with a new policy of reducing annoying train tannoy announcements. The policy, that was presumably greeted with “yes and ho” in the Horseferry Road office, will see the “endless torrent” of train announcements curbed to make journeys “a little more peaceful”.

📢 '...put unwanted newspapers in the bin...'



This is one example of the announcements that we're getting rid of, making the passenger experience better and delivering on the Williams-Shapps #PlanForRail.



Read more on announcements we’re removing 👇https://t.co/rSHLqZ5itH pic.twitter.com/xvp09Op4m9 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 21, 2022

In a promo video, Shapps can be seen reading the Telegraph before putting it down and asking viewers – à la Clarkson -“do we really need to be told to put our newspapers in the bin?”. The video itself is captioned “📢 ‘…put unwanted newspapers in the bin…'”. Given the Telegraph’s long-time loyalty to the government, Guido’s amazed Shapps’ SpAds didn’t make the obvious gag, and have him reading the Guardian…