Vaizey: No One in Cabinet Can Replace Boris as Electoral Force

Ed Vaizey on Politics Live just now on whether Boris can recover from Partygate encapsulated the dilemma facing Tory MPs:

“Yeah I think he can. I think he’s a unique political character… I think just observing him objectively he has a certain blend of political charisma which very few other politicians have. And I think one of the things about Tory MPs staring out into the abyss and then pulling back is…when there is a campaign in a general election, there is no one at the moment in the Cabinet or the front bench…who is capable of reaching the parts that Boris Johnson can reach. I don’t think he’s a sort of ‘marmite’ politician, I think he sort of combines exasperation and love in a lot of voters, or exasperation and admiration in a lot of voters. I think a lot of that is factored in, and I think Boris back at his best will be a very powerful electoral force for the Conservatives…”

Just like Guido said…