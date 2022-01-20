Senior Tory MP Accuses No. 10 of Intimidating and Blackmailing Rebellious MPs

Wragg’s statement:

“In recent days a number of Members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister. It is of course the duty of the whips’ office to secure the Government business in the house of commons.

However, it is not their function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments from Members of Parliaments’ constituencies which are funded from the public purse.

Additionally, reports to me and others of members of staff at Number 10 Downing Street, special advisers, Government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who suspect lack in confidence in the Prime Minister is similarly unacceptable.

The intimidation of a member of Parliament is a serious matter. Moreover, reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail. As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report such matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. They’re also welcome to contact me at any time.”