Welsh Tories Backing Covid Passport Legal Action Against Drakeford

As if today wasn’t already exciting enough the Welsh Tories have announced they’re backing legal action against the Welsh government over Covid passports. Big Brother Watch is currently taking Drakeford’s administration to court over its continued imposition of vaccine passports, which in the words of the Welsh Tories have “no evidence that they work in meeting their objectives”. Big Brother Watch calls the scheme “draconian, discriminatory and pointless”…

The Tories health Spokesman this morning announced the party would be backing the legal action, cleverly pointing out “we must not forget that they are not a route out of restrictions, they are a restriction.”:

“Therefore, the Welsh Conservatives are supportive of this legal challenge against the Labour Government’s continued imposition of the freedom-limiting passport on the people of Wales. “As legislators, our job is to make good law and strike down bad law: vaccine passports neither limit the spread of the virus nor increase uptake of the vaccine, so have no place on the statute books.”

At least there are some Tories out there with the right priorities…