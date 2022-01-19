PM to Set out Plan B Wind-Down Roadmap

No. 10 will not only be angry with the so-called ‘pork pie plotters’ for their treachery, they also managed to knock what would have been the day’s biggest news off the front pages. This morning Cabinet will meet to review the latest Covid data and Boris will update Parliament this afternoon. Last night a government spokesperson said “decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced”. It’s odds on today will be the beginning of the end for Covid restrictions after the massively successful booster roll-out.

Expect work from home guidance and Covid passports to be scrapped from next week. The facemask mandate will reportedly continue though it’s not certain whether it’ll be legally enforced or mere guidance. Shame Boris’s homemade partygate is swallowing up what would otherwise be true red meat news…