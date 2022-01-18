Rishi’s Brief Partygate Interview: “The Prime Minister Addressed This Last Week…”

Just a one minute interview from the Chancellor today, during which he had a few brief words on Partygate:

“The Prime Minister addressed this last week in Parliament and set out his understanding of the situation, and I’d refer you to his words…of course I [believe him] … I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, the Ministerial Code is clear on these matters, but as you know Sue Gray is conducting an inquiry into this situation, and I think it’s right that we allow her to complete that job.”

The interview ended abruptly after the pool interviewer seemingly exceeded his allotted questions…