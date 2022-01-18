Poll Shows Rishi Won’t Save the Tories

Andrew Cooper’s polling firm Yonder interviewed 2,075 UK adults online between 14th & 16th January 2022 on behalf of Tory-backing advertising entrepreneur Michael Moszynski. The interviews were conducted during the height of outrage this weekend. As you would expect the numbers for Boris were on the floor. The hypothetical leadership of Rishi Sunak, however, did not save the Tory majority either.

Under Rishi, according to this poll, the Tories would lose 104 seats compared to the 2019 result under Boris. While this is merely hypothetical, it’s something for Tory MPs to ponder…