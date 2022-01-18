Daniel Kawczynski Removes Unpaid Internship Ad

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski appears to be taking some well-needed time to reflect on his working practices: the unpaid internship advert for his parliamentary office was withdrawn before the closing date. He is, however, still looking for a full-time caseworker on a salary “in-line with IPSA pay scales”.

This isn’t the first new job opportunity Kawczynski has offered recently. Guido understands he’s churned through 7 staff in the last 22 months, including two interns apparently choosing to leave their employment (if you can can really call free work “employment”) early: one resigned last summer, another on the 4th January, with Kawczynski putting out an ad for their unpaid replacement the same day. No doubt the lucky candidate to join Kawczynski’s team can expect to help him craft his second bullying apology…