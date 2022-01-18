Coming Soon: CCHQ’s Red Wall Ribbon-Cutting

The Tories look set to imminently boost their red wall presence – and given recent polling, not a moment too soon. A party source tells Guido that their long-awaited Leeds campaign headquarters – first announced by Amanda Milling way back in September 2020 – is set to open in mere weeks.

Back in 2020, the then-CCHQ chair announced the plans, saying it demonstrated a show of “commitment to the blue wall seats… This new headquarters will provide the Party with a base at the heart of the blue wall.” A year and a half on, and it sounds like the party’s already underway trying to shore up support. While its formal opening will be in a few weeks staff are already at work following a prolonged recruitment drive and the project will get up to full steam when work-from-home guidance is lifted. Another source suggested given recent events the party will be keen for the moment to be noticed by the media. Guido looks forward to Dowden’s forthcoming ribbon-cutting…